EDITORIAL: A guide to weaponising your own white victim-hood

WEAPONISED: Our semi and fully- automatic peace-loving gun pacifists are busily doing all sorts of back-doorsy deals with the major parties to free us from being victims of Australia's Nazi gun control Communists.

HERE at the Byron Shire News Institute for Making Sure Everything Stays Exactly the Same as it's Always Been we stridently but in a firm fatherly manner promote us staying in charge and bringing down the price of electricity by banning things that aren't a fossil fuel.

But Jesus H. Christ on a bike Alan these are dangerous times.

Seems you can't bring a lump of coal to parliament, grab a sheila's bum even though she's giving you the come on by having a bum, put a bet on anything and everything, tip the nod and a wink to your mates in council, State or Federal parliament about the canal development on that "degraded” piece of wetland even though you put them there in the first place or fire off a few rounds at a pesky environment officer without getting SHOUTED BLOODY DOWN by some do-gooder.

If you're a white bloke or sheila who's made themselves a bit of coin and is sick and tired of uppity women, gays and lesbians and everything in between, blackfellas, eco-friggin'- cologists, scientists and doctors telling you what you can and can't do after 250 years of running the joint, it's time to strike back.

So here is a quick guide to claiming back what is rightfully yours - Your White Victim-hood.

So first things first.

You have to curl yourself up into a little ball of rage and let everyone know that you are being shouted down by the elites.

I know that's a little bit counter-intuitive given you already own all the media outlets, resource companies, talk shows, seats in parliament and are the subject of most of the apprehended violence orders but you just have to shout loud and proud "I'm a white Aussie and I'm a victim”.

And guess what? It's working already. Scott "I'm just a daggy dad who woke up one day and fair dinkum I was the Prime Minister” Morrision regularly wonders aloud why you people in the media are so obsessed by the collapsing environment and torturing kiddies on Nauru instead of what Aussies really care about which is keeping the air-con cranked and the Sharkies.

I swear he is a hair's breadth away from using the terms "enemy of the people” and "journalist” in the same sentence. That's real progress.

Pauline's One Nation had a red hot go at white victim-ing themselves with their Shout Oi Oi Oi if you're just bloody sick of brown people having a say legislation.

Fair dinkum she got that voted on in the Australian Senate...twice.

Our semi and fully- automatic peace-loving gun pacifists are busily doing all sorts of back-doorsy deals with the major parties to free us from being victims of Australia's Nazi gun control communists.

Tony and Eric and his diggers of the right stormed the beach of crazy climate control just like at Gallipoli to make sure Australia's future remained black (not by doing anything for Aboriginal people, are you crazy?), I mean by keeping the coal fires burning and the political donations flowing as long as we can make sure our parched farmers and know-it-all environmentalists don't connect the dots and realise they are on the same side.

And finally the punters romped home winners by making sure Australia's most interestingly shaped billboard was finally put to good use and not for some artsy-fartsy elitist wank-fest.

But stay strong, we have to make sure we don't get white victim-ed some more by those sneaky little malingerers on Nauru.

As soon as they get on-shore, they will all pull Kalashnikovs from beneath their ragged clothes and start shooting up the place and making us eat Sharia sauce on our pies.

So shout it loud, proud and constantly: "I'm a man, I'm white and I'm armed to the teeth with victim-hood and I'm not afraid to use it maaate”.