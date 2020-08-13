A large wedge-tailed eagle which suffered a severe head injury before getting tangled in a barbed wire fence will likely be released to continue his romance with his lifelong mate.

Eddie the eagle was found in property fencing near the Gregory Development Road Pavement Widening - Beylando Crossing to Charters Towers project by Transport and Main Roads workers Owen Foster, Martika Brandon and Colten Nelson last month.

The injured eagle was rushed to Fight 4 Flights NQ Birds of Prey and has been taken care of by Deb Carter ever since.

"Eddie had a really, really nasty concussion and a small fracture in one of his wings," she said.

Eddie the eagle was handed over to Deb Carter from Fight for Flight NQ Birds of Prey after he was found ensnared in barbed wire.

"He had a really nasty bleed to the brain. He couldn't stand, he couldn't eat but he's improved leaps and talons." Ms Carter said Eddie was back on his feet again.

She plans on taking care of him until he can hopefully fly again, with plans of releasing him back into the wild by the breeding season next year.

"He's not flying yet, but he's extending his wings. He won't fly because he's only learning to walk again," Ms Carter said. If Eddie is unable to be released into the wild, he will be used for breeding.

Originally published as Eddie the eagle escapes from deadly tangle