Ecstasy pills found hidden in jar of home brand Nutella

Police have already made a drug arrest at Splendour in the Grass.

THE music hasn't even started yet, but police have already arrested a 22-year-old woman as she arrived at the Splendour in the Grass campground for drug possession.

Lismore police will allege that at 7.50pm on Thursday, a car entering the Splendor site was searched.

Police spoke to a 22-year-old Queensland woman and a search of her property revealed 12 MDMA (ecstasy) capsules hidden in a jar of Woolworths home brand choc hazelnut spread.

She was issued a court attendance notice for possessing a prohibited drug and she was removed from the festival.

In a separate incident, Lismore police arrested three juvenile trespassers in the grounds of Splendour in the Grass at 1am today.

All three were taken home to their parents.

They will all be issued with court notices for trespassing and will appear at Byron Bay Children's Court in September.

Police have issued a warning to anyone attending the popular music festival over the next three days.

"If you are going you will pass through checkpoints manned by drug detection dogs, police and security guards - maybe more than once," the Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"If you are found to be in possession of illegal drugs you will be charged with a drug offence and refused entry into Splendour.

"Splendour security staff and police know all of the places where people jump the fence and try to get in for free.

"When you are caught you will either receive a large fine or be charged with trespassing.

"If you are under 18 your parents will be called and asked to pick you up.

"Traffic in and out of Splendour can be a pain at peak times.

"If you are caught up please do not write your own traffic rules... just obey the signs and directions.

"Police will be carrying out breath and drug tests on the roads in the vicinity of Splendour, so ensure you have a sober driver."