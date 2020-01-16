Eatery to reopen after fire hampered trading

BYRON’S Barrio Eatery and Bar will soon open its doors again after an incident interrupted trading.

The popular restaurant, in the Habitat precinct, was closed in Mid-December due to fire damage after an ember got into an extraction fan.

While customers have been able to get their coffee fix in the interim, it will reopen for breakfast and lunch on Monday, January 20.

Evening hours will return to Barrio by February.

Co-owner Dan Wyllie said they were pleased to be getting the business back up and running.

“Considering we have had Christmas and New Year holidays in the middle of this incident, we are amazed at how quickly and efficiently the tradies have pulled this together,” Mr Wyllie said.

“Thanks to our loyal customers who have continued to visit the coffee cart daily and those who will be back once we are open for all day dining.

“We’ve missed you all and can’t wait to hear what you have been up to over the holidays.”

The food that will be on offer at Barrio includes topping-generous Bircher muesli and Argentinian mince toast for breakfast, or for lunch enjoy a range of salads, empanadas, sandwich creations and more.

Coffee is still available from 7am to 1pm on Friday and Saturday and 7am to 4pm from Monday onwards.