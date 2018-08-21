Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

NORTHERN Rivers artists and venues are preparing some fundraisers for farmers affected by the drought.

So if you haven't had a chance to help so far, make it a team bonding activity for work, or a family outing, or a gardening club or book group special event and get those coins rolling.

Here are some ways you can help while having a great time on the Northern Rivers.

The Ballina RSL Club will host a special version of The Big Gig on Thursday, August 30 from 8pm.

The comedy is free but you better help the fundraising effort with a gold coin donation, featuring two big Aussie comedy stars: Chris Radburn with support act Shayne Hunter.

The Big Gig show will be MC'd by Mandy Nolan.

On tho of this, the Ballina RSL will offer a $2000 donation from the Staff's Charity Fund, plus $2 from every coffee and cake sold at the club will be added to the tally.

In Byron Bay, Stone & Wood, Brookies and Byron Bay Beach Hotel have rallied together to host a Fundraiser For A Farmer this Sunday at the Beach Hotel.

Kicking off from midday, bale up the whole family and enjoy some face-painting for the kids, live entertainment plus a stack of prizes from local businesses to be auctioned from 5.30pm.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated directly to drought-stricken Aussie farmers and their families.

The Casino Golf Club is also preparing an event called the Over The Range Drought Fundraiser for Sunday, September 16 from 11am.

If you cannot make it to any of these event but would like to donate, visit buyabale.com.au/