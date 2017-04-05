EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

GENERAL sale tickets for Splendour in the Grass go on sale this Thursday, April 6, from 9am AEST.

Northern Rivers locals had a chance to purchase tickets first in Byron Bay last Sunday, and with the pre-sale allocation exhausted today, the gates will open for music lovers to secure tickets to the music festival.

Event and camping tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2017 will be on sale, so be prepared with this handy list:

Where: Through moshtix.com.au or phone 1300 GET TIX (438 849).

When: From 9am AEST tomorrow Thursday

What:

3 Day Event Ticket - $385 plus $7 booking fee per ticket

Single Day Event Ticket (Friday or Saturday or Sunday) - $169 plus $6 booking fee per ticket

Camping Ticket - $129 plus $5 booking fee per ticket

Camping Ticket - Family Campground - $129 plus $5 booking fee per ticket

Carbon Offset Ticket - You have the option to offset your carbon emissions for $3 per ticket.

Payment can be made by Visa Checkout, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal only.

Camping tickets will cover punters for up to five nights to camp on site at North Byron Parklands (from 10am Wednesday July 19 to 5pm Monday, July 24).

Every person wishing to camp must hold a valid camping and an event ticket.

Tick the boxes

The moshtix purchase process is first-to-finish.

This means that tickets are only secured once your order - including payment - is completed.

If you are not able to complete your order, it's most likely because your chosen ticket type allocation has exhausted before your payment is completed.

Speed up the process by being logged into your moshtix account, and have your attendee details ready to go.

1. INFO AT THE READY

You must have the first and last name and date of birth of every person you are buying tickets for!

2. CREATE OR LOG IN TO YOUR MOSHTIX ACCOUNT

You need to have a moshtix account set up beforehand to speed up your purchase process.

3. FORGOTTEN YOUR MOSHTIX PASSWORD?

Head to the moshtix sign-in page and enter your email address into the email address field, then click the 'Forgotten your password' link underneath the password field.

Click here to check out the full line up for Splendour 2017.