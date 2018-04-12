EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

Get your tickets for this year's Splendour in the Grass.

GENERAL sale tickets for Splendour in the Grass go on sale this Thursday, April 19, from 9am AEST.

Northern Rivers locals will have a chance to purchase tickets first in Byron Bay this Sunday.

Visa will offer an exclusive ticket presale from 9am to 9pm AEST on Wednesday, 18 April (or until allocation is exhausted). Register now at www.visacheckout.com.au.

After that, the gates will open for music lovers to secure tickets to the music festival.

Event and camping tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2018 will be on sale, so be prepared with this handy list:

Where: Through moshtix.com.au or phone 1300 GET TIX (438 849).

When: From 9am AEST on April 19

What:

3 Day Event Ticket - $399 plus booking fees per ticket

Single Day Event Ticket (Friday or Saturday or Sunday) - $179 plus booking fee per ticket

Camping Ticket - $129 plus $5 booking fee per ticket

Camping Ticket - Family Campground - $129 plus booking fee per ticket

Carbon Offset Ticket - You have the option to offset your carbon emissions for $3 per ticket.

Payment can be made by Visa Checkout, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal only.

Every person wishing to camp must hold a valid camping and an event ticket.

Tick the boxes

The moshtix purchase process is first-to-finish.

This means that tickets are only secured once your order - including payment - is completed.

If you are not able to complete your order, it's most likely because your chosen ticket type allocation has exhausted before your payment is completed.

Speed up the process by being logged into your moshtix account, and have your attendee details ready to go.

1. INFO AT THE READY

You must have the first and last name and date of birth of every person you are buying tickets for!

2. CREATE OR LOG IN TO YOUR MOSHTIX ACCOUNT

You need to have a moshtix account set up beforehand to speed up your purchase process.

3. FORGOTTEN YOUR MOSHTIX PASSWORD?

Head to the moshtix sign-in page and enter your email address into the email address field, then click the 'Forgotten your password' link underneath the password field.

