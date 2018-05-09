EASY GUIDE: Driving to Splendour 2018? You need to read this

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival. Marc Stapelberg

SOMEHOW you scored a couple of tickets to Splendour 2018 because the line up was too good to resists this year, and now it's time to prepare for the actual trip and festival.

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Justin Ma

Your friends insisted on driving to the site, but now you need to sort out the vehicle pass.

These are your options:

If you want to camp you will need a vehicle pass

This vehicle pass is for those with camping tickets who wish to camp with or in a vehicle.

The camp-with-vehicle pass will allow you to park your car next to your tent or sleep in your caravan, camper trailer, or RV.

If you are arriving with a caravan, camper trailer or RV you must purchase a camp-with-vehicle pass as this is the only area of the campground where you can sleep in or with your vehicle.

You are only required to purchase one camp-with-vehicle pass for the day you are arriving at the festival campground precinct, not for each day your vehicle will be parked on site.

A word of advice from organisers (from the Splendour website): "Please think this one through! If you are planning to leave early on the Monday after the event, you will be at the mercy of those parked around you. So, if you don't want to be parked in come Monday morning, please consider the camp-without-vehicle pass option (Note: not an option if you have a caravan, camper trailer or RV - if you are arriving with one of these, you must purchase a camp-with-vehicle pass as this is the only area of the campground where you can sleep in or with your vehicle).”

The camp-with-vehicle pass can be pre-purchased via moshtix from 9am AEST Monday 14 May.

The pre purchased cost is $65 including booking fees.

You will be eligible for a $30 redemption voucher with three or more people in the vehicle when the vehicle pass is scanned (All vehicle occupants must hold valid Splendour 2018 Event and Camping Tickets).

Jake Petty of Lismore at Splendour In The Grass 2017.

Camp Without Vehicle Pass

This is the vehicle pass for those with camping tickets who wish to camp without their vehicle, or who have met the criteria to set up their base in Camp Zero Footprint.

If you purchase a camp-without-vehicle pass, you will be able to camp in a tent-only area, not with your vehicle.

Your car will be parked in a dedicated parking area, located close by to the tent only campground.

The upside is you'll have more flexibility with your departure time on Monday morning after the festival has ended, and you'll be closer to the festival entrance.

Those booked in to Contiki, Tepeelove, Tent City, Flashcamp or Byron Bay Camping Co will also need to purchase a camp-without-vehicle pass if bringing a vehicle into the campground precinct.

The camp-without-vehicle pass must be pre purchased via moshtix from 9am AEST Monday 14 May.

The pre purchased cost is $35 including booking fees.

You will be eligible for a $30 redemption voucher with three or more peeps in the vehicle when the vehicle pass is scanned on arrival. (All vehicle occupants must hold valid 2018 Event and Camping Tickets).

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival. Marc Stapelberg

Day Parking Pass

The day parking pass is a vehicle pass for those with valid Splendour 2018 Event Only Tickets, are not camping, and wish to park at the North Byron Parklands day car park.

This is not a vehicle pass for those with camping tickets.

The day parking pass must be pre purchased via moshtix from 9am AEST Monday 14 May.

The pre purchased cost is $35 per day.

You will need a day parking pass per vehicle for each day you intend to park in the North Byron Parklands Day Car Park.

Day parking will be open 10am to 2am on Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 July.

The day park will not be open on Wednesday, July 18 or Thursday, July 19.

Three-Day Event ticketholders must use festival buses if they wish to travel to the festival on Thursday, July 19.

Only one day parking pass is required per vehicle.

You will be eligible for a $30 redemption voucher with 3 or more peeps in the vehicle when the vehicle pass is scanned on arrival. (All vehicle occupants must hold valid 2018 Event and Camping Tickets).

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival. Marc Stapelberg

Introducing The Big Rig Pass

The big rig pass is a vehicle pass for those with valid Splendour 2018 Camping Tickets and who wish to set up camp or bring in a campervan or van (4-berth or larger than six metres), private RV, or a vehicle towing a caravan, camper trailer, trailer or any other device (apparently, people take horse floats and boats!!).

The Big Rig Pass must be pre purchased via moshtix from 9am AEST Monday 14 May.

The pre purchased cost is $100.

Only one Big Rig Pass is required per vehicle.

The day parking pass must be pre purchased via moshtix from 9am AEST Monday 14 May.

There is no redemption available for big rig pass holders.

Note from the Splendour organisers: Campervans up to 7.5m and caravans up to 6m in length are OK. Anyone intending to bring motor-homes or caravans larger than this will need to check first via campgrounds@splendourinthegrass.com. You must pre-purchase the appropriate Vehicle Pass for these vehicles. Any drop-offs of caravans or camper trailers will require advance notice via campgrounds@splendourinthegrass.com.