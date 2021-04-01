Easter celebrations set to comply with restrictions

Catholic masses across the Northern Rivers will go ahead this Easter, while changes will be made so they comply with the NSW Government rules imposed today.

Bishop Greg Homeming sent on Wednesday a message to nine parishes to make them aware of the changes: Alstonville, Ballina, Byron Bay, Kingscliff, Lismore Cathedral, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah, South Lismore and Tweed Heads.

Bishop Homeming wrote to the parishes to confirm they will have comply with the four square metre rule in regards to the maximum amount of people allowed at mass.

Congregational singing will not be allowed during the masses, and it is expected that choirs will not be featured.

Easter ceremonies such as the Washing of the Feet, traditionally completed on Thursday during Easter, will not go ahead.

Bishop Homeming also instructed the clergy to wear masks while distributing the holly communion.

The Lismore Catholic Bishop will also live stream his Easter masses via his YouTube Channel, which have given him the accolade of the most popular masses in Australia, with thousand regularly watching online.

The masses streamed online will be the Holly Thursday at 7pm, Good Friday at 3pm, Easter Vigil on Saturday at 7pm and Easter Sunday at 9am, all from St Carthage’s Cathedral Lismore.

See Bishop Homeming’s Easter message here: