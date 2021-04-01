Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THE sixth bishop of Lismore, father Gregory Homeming.
THE sixth bishop of Lismore, father Gregory Homeming.
News

Easter celebrations set to comply with restrictions

Javier Encalada
1st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Catholic masses across the Northern Rivers will go ahead this Easter, while changes will be made so they comply with the NSW Government rules imposed today.

Bishop Greg Homeming sent on Wednesday a message to nine parishes to make them aware of the changes: Alstonville, Ballina, Byron Bay, Kingscliff, Lismore Cathedral, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah, South Lismore and Tweed Heads.

Bishop Homeming wrote to the parishes to confirm they will have comply with the four square metre rule in regards to the maximum amount of people allowed at mass.

Congregational singing will not be allowed during the masses, and it is expected that choirs will not be featured.

Easter ceremonies such as the Washing of the Feet, traditionally completed on Thursday during Easter, will not go ahead.

Bishop Homeming also instructed the clergy to wear masks while distributing the holly communion.

The Lismore Catholic Bishop will also live stream his Easter masses via his YouTube Channel, which have given him the accolade of the most popular masses in Australia, with thousand regularly watching online.

The masses streamed online will be the Holly Thursday at 7pm, Good Friday at 3pm, Easter Vigil on Saturday at 7pm and Easter Sunday at 9am, all from St Carthage’s Cathedral Lismore.

See Bishop Homeming’s Easter message here:

bishop homemning catholic church easter lismore diocese
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Bluesfest cancellation means for ticket holders

        Premium Content What Bluesfest cancellation means for ticket holders

        News The five-day event was cancelled by the NSW Government while people were already camping at the site.

        Customers go back to ‘ground zero’ of COVID scare in Byron

        Premium Content Customers go back to ‘ground zero’ of COVID scare in Byron

        Health After a deep clean, and despite a confirmed case of community transmission...

        Byron Bay businesses hurry to comply with new restrictions

        Premium Content Byron Bay businesses hurry to comply with new restrictions

        News Retailers, cafes and restaurants were the first to modify their set ups to follow...

        How the new COVID restrictions will impact you

        Premium Content How the new COVID restrictions will impact you

        News New rules for four shires in Northern NSW explained