EASING RESTRICTIONS: What you’re allowed to do from Friday

Restrictions will be eased from Friday, May 15 but people are being urged to continue social distancing practices. Picture John Grainger

AS THE state prepares to ease lockdown restrictions this Friday, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is urging people to continue social distancing.

Yesterday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian outlined the state's plan to roll back restrictions from Friday, May 15.

From Friday, the following will be allowed in NSW:

• Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people

• Cafes and restaurants can seat 10 patrons at any one time

• Up to five visitors to a household at any one time

• Weddings up to 10 guests

• Indoor funerals up to 20 mourners, outdoor funerals up to 30

• Religious gatherings/places of worship up to 10 worshippers

• Use of outdoor equipment with caution

• Outdoor pools open with restrictions

Ms Berejiklian said people "must avoid complacency" as restrictions are lifted.

"Maintain physical distancing at all times, practise good hygiene and get tested even if you have the mildest symptoms," she said.

Mr Fuller echoed the premier's message and said he hoped everyone would continue to monitor their own actions and behaviour.

"When Premier Berejiklian outlined the upcoming changes to COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, she included a very important message - our way forward depends on you," Mr Fuller said.

"The NSW Police Force was given special powers for the pandemic in the interest of public health and safety - powers that I delegated carefully and am overseeing personally.

"I've been overwhelming pleased with community compliance.

"With 187 charges laid and 1212 PINs issued out of eight million residents, I feel that the community understands the risks of this virus and the role we all must play in protecting each other."

The average number of PINs issued per day throughout the month of April was 39, with a peak over the Easter long weekend.

So far in May, the average number of PINs issued is nine.

In the last three days, police have issued a total of 14 PINs across the state - three on Friday, seven on Saturday, and four on Sunday.

"Based on the 17,000 calls we have had to Crime Stoppers since 17 March, it is also clear that people want everyone to do their bit to stop the spread and soon see some form of normalcy return to life," Mr Fuller said.

"Health experts have said that without a vaccine life can't go back to normal, but if we continue to show high levels of adherence to the Ministerial Directions, we can continue to edge closer to normal life - and hopefully, sooner."