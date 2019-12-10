Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Earthquake rattles New Zealand's coast

10th Dec 2019 1:57 PM

LESS than a day after the volcanic eruption on White Island off New Zealand's coast, there's been a "strong" magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Gisborne on the country's North Island.

The shallow quake struck just before 1pm local time, according to information from national geological hazard monitoring system GeoNet.

The jolt was felt in Whakatane, 180 kilometres south of Gisborne, the closest city to White Island where a volcano erupted on Monday killing at least five people.

Another eight were still missing and presumed dead.

GeoNet said the earthquake was unrelated to the eruption at White Island.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was a "generous shake" - some shops had reported stock falling off the shelves, and some traffic jams, the NZ Herald reports.   

She felt her car shaking while sitting in traffic.  

Craig Little, mayor of nearby Wairoa, in Hawke's Bay, described the earthquake as a "beauty" saying it was quite severe and long.   

"We were just having a Civil Defence meeting so we had the right people in the room if anything went wrong, but all good. Wairoa certainly felt it."

More Stories

Show More
breaking earthquake jacinda ardern natural disaster new zealand seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        premium_icon Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        News A POPULAR fermented probiotic drink is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

        Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        premium_icon Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        Crime Witness told police she saw a man 'looking dead' on the side of hwy

        Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

        premium_icon Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

        News Rescue after two missing surfers had not returned to shore

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        News Peter Gleeson leads new regional Sky News program.