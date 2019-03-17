Early registration for charity paddle

OFF AND RACING: Get ready for the Mullum2Bruns Paddle.

THE Mullum2Bruns Paddle is on again and registrations are already open for the 10th annual event taking place on Sunday, May 26 beside the beautiful Brunswick River.

"We are celebrating this significant milestone with a new-look mobile friendly website,” Mullum2Bruns Paddle co-ordinator Kevin Fitzgerald said.

It's a 10km scenic trip from the start at Heritage Park in Mullumbimby to the finish line at the footbridge in Brunswick Heads and takes about two hours paddling at a leisurely pace.

"To fit in with the tide we are starting the Fun Paddle at 9.30am this year, which is bit later than usual,” Kevin said.

The program includes single and double kayak challenges as well as stand up paddle races, and the spectacular dragon boats will again race to the finish and vie for the best decorated boat and team at the same time.

On arrival in Bruns, you'll be treated to a great line up of live music, delicious food and many other free activities for all ages in Terrace Park.

The Paddle is the major annual fundraiser for the Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club, Brunswick Marine Rescue and the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre.

Go to mullum2bruns paddle.com.au for further information.