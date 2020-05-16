Dutch coronavirus advice for singles: Find a sex buddy

While social distancing can be a lonely time for people without a partner, thoughtful Dutch officials have suggested another way singletons can er … ride out this isolating time.

Although visitors should remain a socially-distanced 1.5-metres away from their hosts, a special caveat was made after the restriction was criticised.

Instead, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) pivoted and suggested those isolating without a significant other to find a 'seksbuddy'.

And in case residents needed extra guidance on the matter, they've got that covered too.

"Discuss how best to do this together," they said, according to The Guardian.

"For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy'), provided you are free of illness.

"Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus."

Note: a limit was not placed on the amount of 'seksbuddies' one could have but they do specify there should be no shagging if your partner is in isolation or showing symptoms of the virus.

However, if the idea of physical intimacy during contagious pandemic doesn't exactly do it for you, the RIVM shared the following piece of advice too:

"Sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible."

In Australia, our Department of Health has also offered its views on the matter, albeit in fewer words.

"It is a matter of common sense," a spokesman said.

"Limiting contact with an intimate partner who shares your home is really only necessary when a person is unwell. Otherwise, continuing good hand hygiene practices in the home is the recommendation."

Unfortunately no mention of the words, cuddle or sex buddy made it into the official directive.

Unlike its fellow European neighbours, the Netherlands have opted for a more relaxed approach in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The European country has been under an "intelligent lockdown" since March 23.

Households have been allowed up to three visitors as long as social-distancing is maintained. Although schools, universities and contact professionals like beauticians and physiotherapists were closed, they've since been allowed to reopen.

At this point secondary schools, cinemas, bars and eateries (bar takeaway) will be closed until June 1.

To date, the Netherlands have reported 43,681 cases of COVID-19 and 5643 deaths, with one dog and three cats also contracting the respiratory disease.

