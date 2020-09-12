Duo charged over early-hours trespass at Mullum property

Two men have been charged with entering a Mullumbimby property without consent.

TWO men charged with entering a Mullumbimby property without consent and disguising themselves with intent are yet to enter any formal pleas.

Benjamin Bacchiella, 27, of Mullumbimby, and co-accused Jackson Ferguson, 28, of Brunswick Heads, were not required to appear when the case went before Mullumbimby Local Court on Thursday.

The pair are facing charges of entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse and disguising their faces with intent to commit larceny.

Mr Bacchiella is also charged with intimidating an occupant of the same address on Yankee Creek Rd.

According to court documents, the alleged offences are said to have taken place in the early hours of July 7 this year.

In court, defence solicitor John Weller said he'd had the opportunity to see each of the accused once.

Mr Weller told the court he had written to the officer in charge.

He said there was "footage" that would assist him in seeking full instructions from his clients.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to October 8.

Ms Stafford told Mr Weller his clients must enter pleas to their charges on that date.