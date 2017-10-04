Dumpers do the wrong thing by community.

DUMPED: Volunteer Trish Templeton surveys the load of rubbish dumped overnight out the front of the Uniting Church Op Shop in Byron Bay.

DUMPED: Volunteer Trish Templeton surveys the load of rubbish dumped overnight out the front of the Uniting Church Op Shop in Byron Bay. Reif I'Anson

IN BYRON Bay, just as in every community, there are people who strive every day to do the right thing and make it a better place.

Then there are those who contrary to the signs, the rules, agreements, contracts or plain old common decency decide to do the wrong thing.

So it was on Wednesday morning when volunteers Trish Templeton and Mollie Strong arrived to start their day at the Uniting Church Op Shop in Byron Bay, they discoverwed that overnight someone had dumped a load of busted furniture and water damaged clothing and household items out the front of the Op Shop.

There was so much dumped on the front steps Mollie and Trish could not get in the front door and the two older volunteers had to spend an hour moving the heavy items out of the way and into their rubbish skip.

"It would have taken 2 people to lift all this in and put it in around our stairs,” said Trish.

"None of it was usable it was totally just rubbish. Now our skip is full and we will have to pay to get it emptied.

"This happens at least twice a week, despite the fact that we have a big sign up out front saying we do not accept furniture, bedding or electrical items.

"It costs us $4,000 a year to have the rubbish taken away.

"So the little bit of money we do earn has to be used to take all this away which affects the amount of money we can use in our social justice programs.

"The Uniting Church Op Shop gives a lot of these goods away to people who are in genuine need,” said Mollie.

"We are older women and we have to do this on our own so it would be nice to have some men volunteer with us to help with some of the heavy lifting.”

To donate to the Uniting Church Op Shop: Bring your goods in during opening hours 9am- 1pm Monday- Friday. Furniture, mattresses or electrical goods are not accepted. For further information call 6685 5591.