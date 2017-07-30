Dummy does burn-out next to police station

A MAN was arrested at Byron Bay after doing a burn-out down the road from Byron Bay police station early Sunday morning.
About 12.10am, a 24-year-old from The Channon was driving a silver Ford Falcon along Butler St, in the direction of Byron Bay Police Station.
Police will allege he did a burn out around the roundabout near the police station and continued to drive in a dangerous manner into the Byron Bay CBD.
The man crashed his car into a tree near the Jonson Street roundabout.
Passengers ran from the scene but the driver was apprehended by members of the public.
Police arrested and searched the man, finding a small amount of cannabis.
At Byron Bay Police Station the man produced a high range reading of .152.
The man was issued a court attendance notice for the drink driving offence, and possession of the prohibited drug.
He will attend Byron Bay Local Court on the 17th of August.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.