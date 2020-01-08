Menu
A Liberal MP Sam Duluk says he will seek professional help for his drinking after harassment investigations were launched into his behaviour at a party.
Politics

Liberal MP seeks alcohol help amid harassment claims

by Exclusive – Daniel Wills
8th Jan 2020 2:36 PM
Liberal MP Sam Duluk is seeking professional help over his alcohol use, saying he made errors of judgment while under the influence at a Parliament House Christmas party, where his behaviour toward women is now under investigation.

In a written statement released this afternoon, Mr Duluk again apologised.

He has been accused of slapping rival SA Best MP Connie Bonaros on the backside, while language toward another woman is also under investigation.

Concerns were also raised for a third woman but well-placed sources have indicated early investigations suggested Mr Duluk was not at fault. No formal complaints have been made.

In his statement, Mr Duluk expressed embarrassment and regret.

Liberal Member for Waite Sam Duluk. Picture: Mike Burton
He also extended a new direct apology to Greens MP Tammy Franks.

It's understood Ms Franks has raised a complaint with senior figures in Parliament about Mr Duluk's behaviour, stemming from the same evening. Comment is being sought.

"Having attended Christmas functions on the afternoon and evening of 13 December at which I had consumed alcohol, I made an error of judgment in choosing to join a number of my Parliamentary Colleagues for Christmas drinks at Parliament House late that night and engaged in behaviour which was unacceptable on any view," Mr Duluk said.

"I deeply regret that my behaviour caused offence and distress to others. I subsequently conveyed my personal apologies to those concerned, including Ms Bonaros and Ms Franks.

"I am embarrassed by the incident. I am embarrassed to think that others might consider my behaviour on that evening is consistent with my character and values, which it was not.

"The incident has caused me to recognise that I should seek professional help in relation to alcohol use and I am doing so.

"In addition to resigning as Chair of the Economic and Finance Committee, I will be taking further steps in relation to this matter by stepping aside from all my Parliamentary Committee positions that I hold pending the outcome of any investigations.

"I have assured the Premier and the Speaker that I intend to fully co-operate with any investigation thought necessary and appropriate and I take this opportunity to publicly reiterate my apologies to those whom I offended that night."

