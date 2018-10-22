Meghan’s white sneakers a hit

Meghan Markle has set another trend on fire. Picture: AAP Image/AP Pool, Steve Christo

WE ALL know by now that when it comes to Meghan Markle's wardrobe, the odds of every item selling out are pretty strong.

And her Sunday shoe choice during the Invictus Games sailing event was no exception.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a pair of sneakers for the first time during her Australian Royal Tour while attending the Sunday event with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s relaxed look on Sunday has the world talking. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Swapping her signature high heels for white trainers, the simple shoes are from sustainable French label Veja, and retail for around $200.

The 37-year-old's take on the street style trend was finished off with an Invictus Games branded waterproof jacket and black jeans, accessorised with a pair of round sunglasses.

The white sneakers have a black V pattern on the side of the shoe, and are made from sustainable leather, recycled plastic bottles and wild rubber. The shoes are a hit with celebrities and influencers, including actor Emma Watson.

Meghan Markle stepped out on Sunday in a fresh pair of sneakers for a sailing event for the Invictus Games. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton is known to wear sneaker brand Superga when going for a casual look.

While this is the first time the Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in sneakers, it's not the first time the mum-to-be has opted for comfort during the royal tour.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves a pair of Superga sneakers. Picture: Chris Jackson

On the first official day of the tour, she broke fashion protocol and slipped into a seemingly simple pair of black flats for the schlep up to the Opera House.

The simple black shoes, made by US brand Rothy's, are already a bit of a cult favourite with the fashion set on Instagram. (They come in a variety of photogenic colours and styles.)

On the first day of their Australian royal tour, Meghan Markle stepped out in a pair of black flats. Picture: Toby Zerna

They are made from recycled water bottles so you can feel like a smug eco warrior when you're wearing them.

They are totally machine washable, super flattering on the foot and are light and compact enough to stash in your handbag.

In comparison to some of her other wardrobe choices, these shoes are actually vaguely affordable. They retail for about $200.

The simple black shoe is made from recycled water bottles.

Naturally as soon as the Twittersphere got wind of the shoes, searches for the brand name spiked on Google and sizes started selling out online.

While the sneakers are still available, we expect them to be snapped up pretty quickly online.

- with Simone Mitchell