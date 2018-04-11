Drunk tourist accidentally climbs mountain while trying to get back to his hotel. Picture: Club Med

A DRUNK tourist had a very rough night after he got lost on his way back to his hotel and found himself climbing the Italian Alps.

An Estonian tourist known as Pavel, has been enjoying a few drinks at Cervinia, a resort in Italy's Valle d'Aosta, when he decided to call it a night and head back to his hotel.

However, it seemed that Pavel, 30, may have had a bit more to drink than he thought as his short walk back to his room soon turned into a mountain hike.

According to Italian newspaperLa Stampa, Pavel seemed not to notice that he had taken a wrong turn and was heading up the mountain side until it was too late.

Pavel finally found refuge after stumbling across a closed bar. Picture: Igloo/Facebook

By the time 2am rolled around and Pavel was still climbing, he realised that he has made a grave mistake, but through sheer luck he stumbled across a closed restaurant and bar.

The bar, named Igloo, was nestled on the mountainside at an altitude of 2400m and, seeing it as his only refuge, the tipsy tourist forced his way in and bunkered down for the night.

Staff discovered Pavel in the morning, passed out on a makeshift bed made out of a bench and a few cushions.

Igloo is situated at an altitude of 2400m. Picture: Igloo

Being the responsible guy that he is, Pavel made sure he drank two bottles of water to help with his hangover the next morning, which were sitting beside him when he was found.

A search party made up of the fire brigade, police and drones had been dispatched to locate the lost tourist before he was found safe and sound in the bar.

Local police have said that he will be fined for his drunken escapade but will not be charged.