Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
News

Drunk miner claims his name is ‘no one’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRUNK man told police his name was "no one".

Mark Anthony Jasperson, a coal miner aged 52, pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of obstruct police and contravene direction of a police officer.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Peterson St address on June 21 at 8.20pm for a disturbance.

She said police met the defendant and advised him of the reason for their attendance.

Ms King said the defendant attempted to walk away and when police warned him, he became belligerent, resisting attempts to be restrained.

She said he repeatedly failed to give police his name, telling them on the second request he was "no one".

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said Jasperson was intoxicated at the time.

Jasperson was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

obstruct police rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Batteries thrown in bin spark tip fire

        Premium Content Batteries thrown in bin spark tip fire

        News RESIDENTS have been urged not to throw batteries in the bin after two fires broke out at the Ballina tip earlier in the month.

        Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

        Premium Content Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

        News It's getting harder and harder to get a rental property

        Four men to defend charges laid after ‘freedom’ protest

        Premium Content Four men to defend charges laid after ‘freedom’ protest

        Crime One of the accused “technically didn’t agree” to his bail conditions

        'Very delicate balance' for those on JobKeeper

        Premium Content 'Very delicate balance' for those on JobKeeper

        News Page MP Kevin Hogan has spoken out about the JobKeeper payments