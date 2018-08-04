Menu
Police from the Road Policing Command yesterday intercepted an alleged drink driver speeding in a school zone at Spring Hill.
Offbeat

Drunk driver reverses into car in front of police: VIDEO

by Queensland Police Service via Storyful
4th Aug 2018 9:59 AM

QUEENSLAND Police watched a driver who was speeding through a school zone in Spring Hill, Queensland, on August 2 reverse into a vehicle while trying to pull over to the side of the road. The driver then blew three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police said they were conducting traffic operations on Gregory Terrace when they detected the 4WD going twice the speed limit.

When an officer - whose body cam recorded the incident -directed the driver to pull over, the vehicle collided with the car behind it.

The 39-year-old driver was charged with drink driving offences. No one was injured.

Spring Hill

ANYWHERE, ANYTIME - just DON'T drink and drive! Police from the Road Policing Command yesterday intercepted an alleged drink driver speeding in a school zone at Spring Hill. https://k3vc2.app.goo.gl/W9JQ

Posted by Queensland Police Service on Thursday, 2 August 2018
collision drink driving editors picks qps school zone
News Corp Australia

