Drunk driver, drunk pedestrian collide

A DRUNK pedestrian collided with an allegedly drunk driver in Palmerston last night.

Northern Watch Cmdr Siiri Tennosaar said about 7.30pm the 53-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of a black Porsche, driven by a drunk 51-year-old in Bonson Tce, Moulden.

The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 and was also driving while disqualified. He was issued a notice to appear in court.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and was cautioned for walking without due care," Cmdr Tennosaar said.