Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Crime

Drunk driver, drunk pedestrian collide

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Nov 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK pedestrian collided with an allegedly drunk driver in Palmerston last night.

Northern Watch Cmdr Siiri Tennosaar said about 7.30pm the 53-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of a black Porsche, driven by a drunk 51-year-old in Bonson Tce, Moulden.

The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 and was also driving while disqualified. He was issued a notice to appear in court.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and was cautioned for walking without due care," Cmdr Tennosaar said.

crime drink-driving drunk driver drunk pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elsa’s absurd claim about $20m mansion

        Elsa’s absurd claim about $20m mansion

        Property Elsa Pataky has copped a grilling from Kyle and Jackie O about she and Chris Hemsworth’s mammoth Byron Bay mega-mansion.

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        News Some major Aussie retailers have started the sale early

        LIST: How you can help wildlife groups affected by fires

        LIST: How you can help wildlife groups affected by fires

        Environment A million hectares burnt in NSW, much of which was wildlife habitat