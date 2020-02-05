Drunk driver arrested three times in nine hours

A Sydney man who was arrested three times in nine hours for driving while drunk over New Year’s Eve in the Northern Rivers has faced court.

A SYDNEY man who was arrested three times in nine hours for driving while drunk over New Year's Eve on the Northern Rivers has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Krzysztof Piskorowski, 33, entered written guilty pleas to driving with a middle range PCA, failing to comply with a request or signal to stop a vehicle, driving with a middle range PCA and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence last week at Lismore Local Court.

Piskorowski, who is from Casula in Sydney's southwest, had been arrested by Richmond Police District officers after they'd found him behind the wheel for a second time in nine hours after his license was suspended for drink driving.

He'd initially tested positive for a mid-range PCA around 8.30pm while driving in the Lismore CBD on New Year's Eve.

Piskorowski's licence was suspended and then his second arrest was later in the evening for the same offence.

Police then again arrested him at 5.20am on New Year's Day while driving on Bangalow Rd, Bexhill, when he was also found to be in the mid-range PCA.

He is set to be sentenced in Liverpool Local Court on February 21.