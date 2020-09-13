Drunk, asleep or unable to walk and caught driving

ARRESTED: Tweed Byron Police District said they made several arrests over the weekend after drivers were caught speeding, drunk or unlicensed behind the wheel.

CAR crashes, high-range drink driving and disqualified drivers kept officers from the Tweed Byron Police District have been busy this weekend.

TBPD Inspector Bobbie Cullen said they attended a number of incidents, including:

1. Disqualified driver fell asleep at the wheel

About 9.25pm on Saturday, police were called to the M1 Pacific Motorway, 1km north of Clothiers Creek Rd, Clothiers Creek, regarding a motor vehicle collision.

Police spoke to the 23-year-old driver of a black Holden Commodore bearing NSW registration plates.

The man admitted to driving the vehicle when he had fallen asleep, veering off to the right and colliding with the brifen wire for approximately 80-100 metres.

The mane advised police his licence was disqualified at the time of the collision.

He has been issued with a court attendance notice for drive while licence cancelled and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on the October 6.

2. Drink driving with high beam lights on and drunk pasenger

About 00:10am today, police observed a Queensland-registered motor vehicle driving in Kennedy Dve, Tweed Heads, with the vehicles’ high beam on and observed to be wandering within her lane.

The vehicle was observed to cross double lines onto the wrong side of the road while crossing a bridge and then come back to her correct lane and almost collide with the gutter.

Police indicated for the vehicle to stop for a random breath test, however this took her a further 300m of driving to do so.

A 21-year-old female provided police with her Queensland driver’s license and was subjected to a roadside breath test.

The driver took six attempts to be able to provide an enough sample of her breath.

The accused was slurring her words, smelt of alcohol, appeared incoherent, and struggled to understand instruction.

The woman exited the vehicle after four unsuccessful attempts and was observed to be unsteady on her feet.

The driver had one passenger in the vehicle at the time of driving and was extremely affected by intoxicating liquor.

She was subject to a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.199.

Her driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.

She was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on the October 6.

3. Drink driving with no licnce, no lights on at Main Beach

About 10:40pm on Friday, police sighted a white-coloured Honda Jazz with Tasmanian registration, travelling in a northern direction with no headlights on in the Main Beach car park on Bay St, Byron Bay.

The vehicle cut through the middle of the car park before parking in front of the beach in a car parking space.

While speaking with the man, police observed him to be affected by alcohol as he was slurring his words and his eyes were watery.

The male submitted to a breath test which returned a positive reading.

He was arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

The accused underwent the breath analysis returning a reading of 0.151.

Inquiries revealed the driver held a Queensland Learner’s Licence that had expired in April.

The accused was issued a Court Attendance Notice to attend Byron Bay Local Court on the October 12.