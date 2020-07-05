Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MAGIC MUSHROOMS: Police allege they found drugs, possibly magic mushrooms (Psilocybe cubensis) when they searched a vehicle at Main Beach Carpark, Byron Bay. File Photo.
MAGIC MUSHROOMS: Police allege they found drugs, possibly magic mushrooms (Psilocybe cubensis) when they searched a vehicle at Main Beach Carpark, Byron Bay. File Photo.
News

Drugs, knife charges at surf beach

Alison Paterson
5th Jul 2020 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT MAIN Beach in Byron Bay on Saturday, police were not interested in checking out the surf.

Instead, officers from the Tweed Byron Police District were busy speaking with two men in the Main Beach carpark about drugs and carrying a knife in a public place.

About 1am on Saturday July 4, police spoke with two men at Main Beach Carpark, Byron Bay.

Police searched a man’s vehicle on suspicion of drug use/supply and located a black handled knife and an amount of drugs believed to be ‘Magic Mushrooms.’

The knife and drugs were seized and the 21-year-old man from Queensland and 24-year-old man from Possum Creek were issued a move on direction.

Legal action taken for possession of knife in a public place and inquires ongoing regarding the alleged drugs.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everything you need to know about the new border pass

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about the new border pass

        Breaking A completed declaration is a requirement for everyone - including Queensland residents - who are returning to Queensland from today.

        People entering Queensland will need to get a border pass

        premium_icon People entering Queensland will need to get a border pass

        News Border checkpoints to cause significant gridlock

        Footy club lights up with new funding

        premium_icon Footy club lights up with new funding

        News THE new upgrades will modernise the club, making it safer for all spectators and...

        Wild Zac Efron rumour finally confirmed

        Wild Zac Efron rumour finally confirmed

        News Zac Efron spotted in Byron Bay amid rumours he’s living there