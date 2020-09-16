WATCH: Drugged-crazed man rips boy from dad

WARNING: This story contains images and video some readers may find upsetting

Heart-stopping footage shows the moment a Melbourne dad was approached by a drug-crazed man, who snatched his two-year-old son.

The CCTV images, released by Victoria Police yesterday, show Michael Paul Rawson, 41, walking quickly towards the father who was walking his dog with his child.

The dad can be seen helping his son down from a seat outside Preston Library at about 8.30pm on November 25, 2019.

Rawson can then be seen grabbing the boy and trying to rip him from his terrified father's arms.

The terrifying incident took place in November last year. Picture: Victoria Police

The father wrestled his son back but was dragged into nearby bushes with Rawson's arm around this neck.

He was dragged to the ground where he curled up around his son to shield him as Rawson repeatedly punched him in the back of the head.

Seizing the moment as the dad lay dazed, the attacker then grabs the boy and runs off with him.

Passers-by can then be seen coming to help and fortunately they manage to wrestle the boy back off Rawson.

The pedestrians try to restrain Rawson by holding his arms but he breaks away and pushes a passer-by as he runs off.

Rawson will be sentenced next Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

The father can be seen clutching his head as he holds his son in his arms.

Police say Rawson was taken to Austin Hospital where he tried to escape from his bed.

They alleged he grabbed a medical worker's wrist and squeezed and twisted it until he was restrained and strapped to the bed.

Rawson pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping, assault, causing reckless injury, resisting arrest, and assaulting an emergency officer.

On the day of the attack in November, Rawson admitted he had taken a cocktail of drugs which led to delusions.

He believed the child he was snatching at was his own.

His Facebook page is filled with hundreds of bizarre images, memes, and links to conspiracy theory material.

He will be sentenced next Tuesday.

Originally published as Drugged-crazed man rips boy from dad