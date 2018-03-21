'Drug fuelled episode' keeps man from son's hospital bedside

The results of a dramatic police pursuit through Lismore on March 6.

HE HOPED to be by his partner's side when their young son undergoes a serious medical procedure some 200km away.

But the man accused of being involved in a "drug-fuelled episode" in which police cars were damaged has had a second bail application rejected, with Lismore Local Court Magistrate David Heilpern citing an "overwhelmingly strong" case against him.

Beau Alexander Smith, 30, who is accused of a Lismore CBD police pursuit which saw police cars and fences damaged on March 6, faced Lismore Local Court via video link from the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre yesterday afternoon.

Defence lawyer Kylie Anderson-Clarke said Mr Smith hoped to be released from custody to attend his young son's upcoming surgery in Brisbane.

Mr Smith blew kisses to his partner and child as Ms Anderson-Clarke explained he hoped to partake in residential rehabilitation after the surgery.

In a letter tendered to the court, his partner's father confirmed Mr Smith could reside at his Lismore Heights home if granted bail. Ms Anderson-Clarke suggested strict bail conditions, including rules similar to that of house arrest.

Magistrate David Heilpern refused bail, saying Mr Smith posed too great a risk of offending if granted bail, echoing concerns raised on March 7, the day after his arrest.

But he acknowledged the accused's keenness to be with his family.

"The defendant wants bail... to attend an operation his son has to have in Brisbane," Mr Heilpern said.

"It's fully understandable, any father would want that opportunity.

"I don't have the confidence that the defendant can comply with bail conditions."

Mr Heilpern said the alleged offence was "extremely serious" and would land Mr Smith in prison if he was convicted.

Mr Smith was charged with two counts of driving dangerously, two counts of destroying or damaging property, engaging in a police pursuit, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and driving a vehicle without ever having held a licence after the March 6 incident.

Police are still awaiting results from a blood test, which could bring a further charge relating to driving under the influence of an illicit drug.

Mr Smith's matter was adjourned to next Monday.