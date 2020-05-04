Drug driver’s crash an effort to avoid roo

A MAN has received a fine and a licence disqualification after his attempts to miss a kangaroo caused him to crash his car.

Chad Lindon Meester, 40, pleaded guilty to driving without due car and attention and driving with a relevant drug in his blood in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police attended a crash on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd at 5.45am on August 7 last year.

Sgt Klaassen told the court police observed the vehicle had been travelling north and markings on the road indicated the left wheel had left the road into the dirt.

He said the car lost control, went across the road and came to rest in a paddock.

Sgt Klaassen said the vehicle went through a barbed-wire fence and over a number of trees and fence posts.

He said Meester participated in a breath test which returned a negative reading.

Blood test results then showed Meester had meth in his blood.

The court heard Meester told police he was travelling between 110 and 115km/h and had swerved to miss a kangaroo.

Sgt Klaassen submitted a fine was still within range.

Meester's lawyer Geoff Ebert told the court after the incident his client had taken steps to get help with his drug use.

He said the day before the crash his client had used an illicit drug.

He said Meester encountered the kangaroo and tried to swerve which resulted in his left rear tyre leaving the road and crashing into the paddock.

Mr Ebert said his client acknowledged he had some traffic history and was co-operative with police during their investigations.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Meester's early plea of guilty and the submissions made from both the prosecutor and his lawyer.

Mr Moloney said he couldn't ignore that it was the crash that brought Meester to the attention of police.

Meester was fined $700 and disqualified from holding a licence for four months.