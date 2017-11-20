'Significant' drug operation to run for a week

Monday 4.04pm: POLICE from Sydney have joined local resources in a significant week-long drug operation in Lismore.

A police spokesman from Richmond LAC confirmed the drug operation will run until Friday afternoon.

He said police from the state's capital have joined their colleagues from the Northern Rivers.

"There is a current local drug operation involving police from Sydney who have joined local resources," he said.

"This is significant operation and involves a large amount of local and Sydney police resources"

Monday 12.34pm: POLICE are currently conducting a large drug bust with multiple vehicles and personnel.

A police spokeswoman said the public should not be concerned by the sight of a convoy of marked and unmarked police cars in and around Nimbin and The Channon.

She confirmed the operation involved illegal drugs.

A number of people have taken to social media to register their feelings about the operation.

One person said: "Bloody hell why can't they leave us alone, unless they start looking at catching those responsible for the B&Es (break and enter robberies)".

Another said said she hoped police were "doing the right thing and focusing their energy on ice dealers".

More to come.