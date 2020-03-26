Menu
Stolen property found in a Ballina property on Wednesday night.
DRUG BUST LOOT: Stolen tools, bikes at Ballina house

Rebecca Fist
27th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:52 AM
TOOLS, a high-end mountain bike, jewellery, coins and ice were found in a drug bust at Ballina on Wednesday night.

Police attached to Richmond Police District's drug squad arrested a 47 year-old Ballina man, who has been charged with 47 drug supply and stolen property offences.

Police will allege that Peter Maurice Cooper has been involved in the supply of methamphetamine.

"We will allege in court there was a direct correlation between property being stolen in the local area and being swapped for ice," Richmond Police District Crime Manager, detective chief inspector Cameron Lindsay said.

"He received quite a large amount of stolen property and we will be appealing to the owners of this property to make contact with Ballina police or ring Crime Stoppers."

A search warrant was issued following a tip-off and a police investigation which has been ongoing for several months.

"It is a very good example of information that has been given to police," inspector Lindsay said.

"We would encourage people to ring Crime Stoppers if they see anything suspicious, if you do see people with items coming back and forth from a house in your street, we would like to hear from you."

Mr Cooper faced Lismore Local Court on Thursday morning, on 47 charges including the supply of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.

He was refused bail, and the matter has been adjourned.

He will reappear in Lismore Local Court on April 1.

