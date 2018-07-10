Drones on duty during holidays

DRONING ON: Ben Franklin and Life Savers with the drones at the ready for these school holidays.

WINTER School holidays are here but the thousands still expected to throng local beaches are being urged to be Shark Smart.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said aerial surveillance using helicopters is continuing every weekend between South Ballina and Point Danger, Tweed Heads up to the September school holidays, and every day of the Queensland and NSW school holidays from 30 June to 23 July.

"The DPI works with beach authorities, aerial surveillance contractors and NSW Police to do all we can to protect swimmers, surfers and other water users,” Mr Franklin said.

"While sharks are a natural part of our environment, a better awareness and understanding of sharks and their behaviour can help everyone enjoy the beach and reduce their risk of a shark encounter.

"Information about sharks spotted from helicopters is relayed immediately to our SharkSmart App and @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter.

"This is in addition to up to 35 SMART drumlines deployed every day, weather permitting, around Ballina, Lennox Head, and Evans Head, tagging White, Bull and Tiger sharks and releasing them further out to sea.

"These tagged sharks can be detected on our network of 21 VR4G listening stations dotted along the coast. Users of the App and Twitter would be familiar with the increasing number of alerts at this time of year, particularly around Forster, Port Macquarie, and Ballina.

The SharkSmart campaign also provides useful tips to minimise the risk of being in waters where sharks may be present.

"I would encourage all beachgoers to download our SharkSmart app and follow us on Twitter to get the latest information.”

For further information on SharkSmart visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au