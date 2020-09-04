Drone help to boost Byron’s beach safety this summer

Byron Bay will have extra beach safety this summer with the help of a drone. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

DRONES will be used to boost beach safety in Byron Bay.

During the school holidays this summer season, Surf Life Saving NSW will introduce the use of drones to Main Beach to work alongside surf lifesaving services.

The program will run at Main Beach every day during the Queensland and NSW school holidays, so there’s an extra set of eyes on people enjoying the water.

Byron mayor, Simon Richardson, said for one of the country’s busiest coastal locations, it was a perfect spot for the drone.

“I really welcome the addition of drone surveillance and I commend DPI and SLSNSW in not only continuing the program, but expanding it to ensure each coastal local government area in the state will receive a level of aerial surveillance,” Cr Richardson said.

The drone will operate from September 19 to October 11 and during the Christmas and Easter holidays.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries and SLSNSW trialled drone surveillance on NSW beaches as a way of improving beach safety and gathering data and footage on shark behaviour.