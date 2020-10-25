Driving south? Highway works may slow you down this week

The Pacific Highway will have some roadworks carried out this week between Ballina to Woolgoolga.

TRAFFIC conditions will change and night work will be carried on the Pacific Highway from Monday, October 26, to Sunday, November 1, for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times, 24 hours a day.

From Monday, according to Transport for NSW, there will be one night and up to seven days of work between Woodburn and New Italy to install traffic and wire rope safety barriers.

Earthwork, paving, drainage and asphalting will also be carried out.

From Wednesday, there will be up to two days of work at Farlows Flat to carry out road maintenance.

Motorists can expect traffic control and lane closures between 6am and 6pm

In regards to local roads, from Monday, there will be six nights and six days of work on Blackwall Drive at Coolgardie and Signata Rd at Pimlico, to carry out asphalting and to install signage and guardrails.

Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times 24 hours a day.

There will be six days of work on Broadwater-Evans Head Rd at Broadwater from Monday, to install sign posts.

Motorists can expect lane closures traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to seven days of work on Serendipity Rd at Tabbimoble, Norton and Cypress Rds at New Italy and Wondawee Way at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, paving, drainage and to allow access to site.

Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.