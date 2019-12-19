Drivers ‘stuck’ as bushfires close roads

The ongoing bushfire crisis has led to the disruption of a number of roads across the state.

As many make their final preparations for holiday road trips, traffic authorities have issued warnings to "stay away" from a number of roads and highways, as dozens of bushfires continue to burn around the state.

Some highways and roads have been closed today, while others remain shut after being damaged by bushfires earlier this month.

On Thursday morning there were 17 ongoing fire-related hazards or major events, according to Live Traffic NSW.

Road closures around the village of Bell in the Blue Mountains, NSW. Picture: Live Traffic NSW

In the small rural town of Bell, NSW in the Blue Mountains, there are a number of road closures.

Chifley Road between Bells Line of Road and Hartley Vale Road, which connects Lithgow with Bell, has been closed in both directions due to fires. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The Darling Causeway, between Bells Line of Road and Station Street has also been closed.

This morning, the Bells Line of Road between Mount Tootie Road and the Darling Causeway was also closed. Locals are allowed to use the road when suitable. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use diversions.

Jenolan Caves Road is also closed at Jenolan, west of the Blue Mountains.

When will the darling causeway open please??? We r stuck here — Heidi Irwin (@heidiypi1) December 18, 2019

Road closures at Wisemans Ferry. Picture: Live Traffic NSW

The road from Wisemans Ferry to St Albans was closed on Thursday morning. Settlers Road, between Wisemans Ferry Road and Wollombi Road was closed, with drivers urged to avoid the area and delay their journeys.

A further update advised Wollombi Road and the Great Northern Road had also been closed, affecting drivers travelling from Wisemans Ferry to Bucketty.

Locals will be allowed access at the discretion of emergency services.

The Webbs Creek Ferry and Wiseman's Ferry are still operating.

WISEMANS FERRY TO ST ALBANS: Settlers Rd is also now closed in in both directions from Wisemans Ferry Rd to Wrights Creek Rd due to the bushfires. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 18, 2019

Road closures near Braidwood. Picture: Live Traffic NSW

Two roads are closed near Braidwood in the state's southern tablelands area.

The Kings Highway from Braidwood to Nelligen, on the South Coast is closed. The highway is closed between Narranghi Road and Reid Street.

Drivers can take the alternative routes on the Princes Highway north of Batemans Bay or the Snowy Mountains Highway via Bega and Cooma, according to Live Traffic NSW.

The Araluen Road, which travels Moruya to Braidwood, has not been impacted by fires, but was closed in early December after being deemed unsafe. Motorists are urged to stay away.

Wombeyan Caves Road in the Southern Highlands has also been closed in both directions, from Wombeyan Caves to High Range.

Also in the Southern Highlands, the Gwydir Highway is closed from Jackadgery to Glen Elgin.

In the Hunter Valley region, a number of roads have been closed due to fires.

Putty Road is closed from Putty to Milbrodale.

Paynes Crossing Road and Wollombi Road is closed from Wollombi to Broke.

Yango Creek Road is closed, from Wollombi to Laguna.

Hootens Road and Paddys Flat Road are closed, from Tabulam to Lower Duck Creek near the Clarence River.

The Princes Highway between Ulladulla and Lake Tabourie has also been closed in both directions due to a bushfire.

ULLADULLA TO LAKE TABOURIE: The Princes Hwy is closed in both directions between Kings Point Dr and River Rd due to bushfires. Delay your journey and stay away. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 19, 2019

In the Northern Rivers region, Armidale Road has been closed from the village of Nymboida to Billys Creek.

In New England region, the Oxley Highway was closed earlier from Yarrowitch to Mount Seaview, but has now been reopened. Drivers are advised that between Ralfes Trail and Gingers Creek, only one lane of the highway is open. Drivers will be escorted through this section of highway, and will need to allow plenty of extra time.