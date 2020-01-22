Driver’s lucky escape after truck rollover on Pac Hwy

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy.

EMERGENCY services were called to a truck rollover which blocked all lanes of the Pacific Highway on Tuesday night.

Around 6.55pm firefighters were called to attend the incident which involved a B-double on the Pacific Hwy near Rileys Hill Rd, Woodburn.

Fire & Rescue Goonellabah station officer Dean Snape said the Hazmat crew were notified around 6.55pm.

"We were called out to a B-double which was laid across the highway to ensure there was no fuel spill and to monitor the situation of powerlines across the road," Mr Snape said.

"The truck was a carrying a load of recycled plastic and there was no fuel spill.

"Traffic was backed up for a couple of kilometeres."

It is understood the driver escaped without serious injury.

Mr Snape said the Fire & Rescue team from Evans Head attended, as well as Rural Fire Service and police.

"The ambulance had left by the time we arrived on scene," he said.

"We were back at the station around 10pm."