Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

COP A FINE: Police and council rangers targeted people committing offences at beaches on the Northern NSW coast and issued fines.

DRIVERS caught speeding and fishtailing near children were among those penalised as authorities cracked down on bad beach behaviour at the weekend.

More than 20 people were fined as police and council rangers conducted a blitz on people committing offences at popular Northern Rivers beaches.

This morning, Richmond Police District have revealed their officers and Richmond Valley Council rangers spent last weekend patrolling the Evans Head to Ballina coastline targeting a number of offences.

Richmond Valley Council rangers spoke to more than 200 people, issuing in excess of 20 infringements for dog offences, driving in dune areas and other fines for non-compliance of council regulations.

Police conducted more than 30 random breath tests and licence checks.

They issued infringements for negligent driving to two drivers who were caught fishtailing and driving at high speeds near children on the beach.

Police said these operations were well-received by the local community and will be ongoing as their officers and the council continue to work together to keep the beaches safe.