Drivers advised of months of changed traffic conditions

TRAFFIC CHANGES: LiveTraffic has advised motorists of changed overnight traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway at Banora Point from March 9 to carry out concrete slab replacement works.

Transport for NSW has said motorists should be aware of a change to overnight traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Motorway at Banora Point to carry out concrete slab replacement work.

It is understood the changes will be in place until at least July, 2021.

Southbound and northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane overnight from Tuesday

9 March while existing concrete pavement is removed and replaced, providing a

smoother, safer and longer lasting surface for motorists.

Speed restrictions will be in place for northbound and southbound motorists, with

occasional brief stoppages for southbound motorists.

To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 6pm to 3am from

Tuesday to Thursday next week and from Sunday to Thursday in subsequent weeks.

Work is expected to be completed by July, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and

traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or

call 132 701.