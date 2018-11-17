Driverless cars will be used for sex and nobody is surprised

The back seat is likely to get a whole lot busier with the introduction of autonomously driving vehicles, a new study says.

DRIVERLESS cars will mean we won't have to pay attention to the road any longer. So what else will we do? Catch up on phone calls? Brows social media? A little extra study, or paperwork? Perhaps. But, according to a new study, we'll probably end up having a whole lot more sex.

According to a paper published in the Annals of Tourism Research, the relative privacy of and comfort of modern cars could prove … accommodating, when drivers have nothing else to do with their hands.

"This is something that seems to have stimulated interest," study lead Scott Cohen of the University of Surrey says.

The study notes some 60 per cent of respondents to a US survey admit to already having had sex in a car.

But driverless cars are likely to take the brakes off such dalliances.

No longer will amourous couples need to find an out-of-the way corner to park their car.

They can be at play, while underway.

And that, according to the study, will open up new opportunities for sex tourism.

The study's authors suggest it's "just a small leap to imagine Amsterdam's Red Light District 'on the move'."

"Sex is a part of urban tourism and commercialised sex is part of that too, so it is quite likely that autonomous vehicles will lead to prostitution, whether legal or illegal, to take place in moving autonomous vehicles in the future."

Will hands-free driving lead to more in-car hanky-panky? Picture: iStock

There are pitfalls, as Eddie Murphy and Hugh Grant can relate, such as the risk of being caught. But that may only add to the appeal.

"While (such cars) will likely be monitored to deter passengers having sex or using drugs in them, such surveillance may be rapidly overcome, disabled or removed."

The study examined the potential impact of autonomous vehicles as they become more prevalent. It expects them to become commonplace in the 2040s.

It says cars will need to be redesigned to accommodate the change in lifestyle letting go of the wheel entails - be it work or play.

Hotels will be among those most disrupted by the change: and not just because of a drop in short-term rentals.

Roadside motels in particular are likely to suffer as people will just sleep in their cars as they travel, Cohen says. And people may be more inclined to choose less expensive hotels outside of a central business district, as self-driving cars can be relied upon to deliver them where they need to be, on time, with no effort.

Bus tours. Taxis. Even drive-troughs could be affected.

But it's not a certain outcome.

By the 2040s, people may simply "be too engrossed in virtual reality sex to care about what's in the car," added University of South Carolina professor of law Walker Smith.