The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Brunswick Heads this morning after reports of a single vehicle crash.
Driver trapped after crashing vehicle into tree

Holly Cormack
19th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
A MAN was left in a critical condition after crashing the vehicle he was driving into a tree at The Terrace and Park St intersection in Brunswick Heads in the early hours of this morning (April 19).

The 30-year-old was trapped in the vehicle before being rescued and stabilised by ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team at around 1.40am.

According to Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Sergeant Brett Gibson, the man was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by local police.

