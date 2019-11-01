Menu
Login
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Crime

Driver jailed for killing mother of four

by Steve Zemek, AAP
1st Nov 2019 1:38 PM

A CENTRAL Coast man who hit and killed a mother of four with his car as she was crossing a road has been jailed for at least 20 months.

Menouar Belkadi, 25, was on Friday sentenced in the Downing Centre District Court for his dangerous driving which caused the death of 32-year-old pedestrian Annabelle Deall.

Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP

Judge Sarah Huggett sentenced Belkadi to two years and eight months in jail over the 2016 incident on the Scenic Highway at Terrigal, with a non-parole period of 20 months.

Belkadi admitted driving 10km/h over the speed limit before he swerved onto the wrong side of the road and struck Ms Deall.

The victim's family outside court said they were disappointed by the length of the sentence.

Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook
Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

car crash crossing road driver mother killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mission to plant 1.8 million new trees in Byron Shire

        Mission to plant 1.8 million new trees in Byron Shire

        Environment A COMMUNITY tree-planting day was the start of an ambitious project to drastically reduce the region's carbon emissions.

        New business that literally fishes plastic from the ocean

        New business that literally fishes plastic from the ocean

        News The Byron Shire start-up has already crowdfunded $400,000

        News catch up: 5 Byron stories you may have missed

        News catch up: 5 Byron stories you may have missed

        News These are stories you may have missed this week

        'I don't need to have a baby': Woman's emotional decision

        'I don't need to have a baby': Woman's emotional decision

        Art & Theatre "It was the shocking realisation I would never have a child"