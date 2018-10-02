Footage of truckie on phone before fatal crash

Dashcam footage shows David Shields checking his phone for 18 seconds before the crash. Picture: Sky Video

A TRUCK driver who was caught looking at his phone for 18 seconds before smashing into traffic and killing a woman, has been jailed for five years.

David Shields, 34, ploughed into mum-of-four Yvonne Blackman's Toyota Yaris while in a line of traffic in Dumfries, Scotland in February last year.

Dashcam footage shows the truck driver looking at his phone for a full 18 seconds before crashing into Ms Blackman's car.

The 66-year-old missionary worker suffered serious spinal injuries and multiple rib fractures and died in hospital several weeks after the crash. She was driving to meet friends and was caught in heavy traffic when the fatal crash occurred.

Seven News reported he was working for roadside assistance company 911 Rescue Recovery.

In sentencing, Judge Lady Valerie Stacey told Shields: "I have seen a video of the crash and know you were paying heed to your mobile phone for 18 seconds.

"I know you did not intend the catastrophic result, but you should have known the terrible risk you were taking."

Shields - who had a previous conviction for speeding - admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to five years after images showed him checking his phone and ignoring the road for 18 seconds before trying to brake at the last second. He was also banned from driving for seven years and six months, according to The Sun.

Ralph Blackman, Ms Blackman's husband, urged drivers never to use their mobile phones while driving.

The 78-year-old said he hopes this sentence deters other drivers from doing the same.

Mrs Blackman, 66, died in hospital several weeks after the crash. Picture: Police Scotland

"They should realise the suffering and hurt it causes to the victim's family," he said.

"Only a second's inattention can be dangerous and he had 18 seconds with his eyes off the road."

Ms Blackman left behind 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"She was very bubbly and fun-loving. She had a long life to live," Mr Blackman said.

Shields has apologised to the Blackman family, saying he was "ashamed" about what happened on the fateful day.