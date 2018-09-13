Menu
Login
TWO CAR CRASH: Two ambulances are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident in Tucki Tucki on Wednesday afternoon.
TWO CAR CRASH: Two ambulances are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident in Tucki Tucki on Wednesday afternoon. Matthew Deans
News

Driver has possible broken jaw after high speed crash

Alison Paterson
by
12th Sep 2018 4:09 PM

TWO vehicles have crashed leaving one driver with a possible broken jaw at around 3.40pm today at Tucki Tucki and one driver has been taken to hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said two road ambulances are currently on scene at the Wyrallah Rd incident which he described as a "high speed crash."

"The multi-vehicle crash at Wyrallah Rd (between Wyrallah Ferry Rd and Bridge St) has two units on scene," he said,

"One driver is a 35-year-old woman who is concious and breathing but suffering from shock," he said.

"But the other driver, a 25-year-old-man who is also concious, breathing and suffering shock looks as though he may have a fractured jaw."

It is understood one driver has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital while other declined transport.

The spokesman said the road is currently blocked.

"The Rural Fire Service is also on scene," he said.

ambulance nsw car crash northern rivers crash rural fire service tucki tucki wyrallah road
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ATO is watching Short Term Holiday Letters

    ATO is watching Short Term Holiday Letters

    News MAYOR warns Byron holiday letters could be caught out by ATO data matching.

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    News New CF drug on the PBS

    True grit in times of drought

    True grit in times of drought

    News Show your true grit and help Bingara

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    News Magpies go for hat trick

    Local Partners