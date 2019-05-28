Menu
Login
Offbeat

Driver fined for scratching face

28th May 2019 11:25 AM

A MOTORIST in China has been left furious after he was fined by police for scratching his head while driving.

No, that's not illegal in China. At least not yet. But the man was caught on camera scratching the side of his face near his ear. The artificial intelligence on-board the camera concluded that he was holding a phone up to his ear.

Once you see the picture, you can understand why, but there's clearly no phone.

You can see why the camera was confused.
You can see why the camera was confused.

The driver, named Liu, was fined 50 yuan (about $10) and lost points on his license, according to the BBC.

But despite the camera's mistake, the man struggled to successfully protest his innocence and overturn the fine when he called the local police.

Liu shared the photo snapped by the traffic camera and his fine on Chinese social media.

"I often see people online exposed for driving and touching others' legs, but this morning, for touching my face, I was also snapped breaking the rules," he said.

However, according to The Global Times in China, the ticket was eventually overturned. Authorities said the camera system takes a photo when it detects driver movement and clearly misclassified Liu's actions.

China continues to pursue a massive surveillance state where citizens are closely watched. There are more than 170 million surveillance cameras and the country has plans to install a further 400 million by 2020.

The CCTV camera often have controversial technology such as facial recognition and are used to bolster the country's Orwellian social credit system.

artificial intelligence china editors picks orwellian social credit system police traffic offences

Top Stories

    Rams play Rovers for redemption

    Rams play Rovers for redemption

    News LAST year's competition leaders struggle for form in the new season

    Whales soon on their way

    Whales soon on their way

    News Wave Rave with Gaz

    Last attempt to get someone (anyone) interested in election

    Last attempt to get someone (anyone) interested in election

    News We reveal winner of the 'Does My Hypocrisy Look Big in This?' award

    REPORT: Big Day for Byron Tri Club

    REPORT: Big Day for Byron Tri Club

    News Local club runs a good race