One person has died after a crash at Longreach.
One person has died after a crash at Longreach. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Ute driver dead after horrific with road train

19th Aug 2019 9:39 AM

UPDATE: Police said a 61-year-old man from Ilfracombe has died after this morning's crash. 

Preliminary inquiries indicate at 5.55am a road train was exiting Warbler Court and turning right onto Cramsie-Muttaburra Road towards Longreach. 

A Great Wall ute was heading outbound on Cramsie-Muttaburra Road and struck the third trailer of the road train. 

The driver of the ute died at the scene and the male passenger was transported to the Longreach Hospital with non-life threatening issues. 

The driver of the truck was not physically injured in the crash. 

EARLIER: ONE person has died after a horrific crash between a car and a truck near Longreach this morning. 

The Morning Bulletin reported paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd at 6am. 

It is unknown what caused the crash or which driver has died.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. 

Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is currently closed and it is not known when it will reopen. 

 

 

