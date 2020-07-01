Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two iconic dance movies will be showing next week: Footloose and Saturday Night Fever.
Two iconic dance movies will be showing next week: Footloose and Saturday Night Fever.
News

Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
1st Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEEL like a drive-in cinema experience with the family?

Flicks in the Field is back at the Bangalow Showgrounds on July 10 and 11 with a selection of films for the family.

Co-owner Ben Alcock said the showgrounds can accommodate up to 200 cars each night.

Family night on Friday, July 10, will see the showground gates open at 5pm.

From 6pm, there will be music for the kids with some music videos by Bangalow’s Bunny Racket.

The main feature film of the night will be the 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, and directed by Jim Henson from The Muppets.

In the film, teenage Sarah (Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (Bowie).

Saturday’s selection is a movie double to get the adults dancing.

Gates will open at 5pm, and Footloose will be the first film showing from 6pm.

The 1984 dance musical film, starring Kevin Bacon, tells the story of teenager Ren and his family move from the city to a small town.

He’s in for a culture shock and can’t quite believe that he’s living in a place where rock music and dancing are illegal.

At 8.30pm the big screen will feature the 1977 hit Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta and featuring the Bee Gees smash hit soundtrack.

Travolta plays Tony, a young man who spends his Saturdays at a disco where his stylish moves raise his popularity among the patrons. But his life outside the disco is not easy and things change when he gets attracted to Stephanie.

Mr Alcock said the drive-in has always placed cars away from each other and, despite not offering ticket sales at the gate, the physical distancing requirements will be met easily.

Tickets are $45 per car, available now from flicksinthefield.com.au

bangalow drive in cinema footloose labyrinth northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        premium_icon Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        News THE first artist announcement for next year’s event will be unveiled on June 8.

        Health boss urges people to avoid going to Victoria

        premium_icon Health boss urges people to avoid going to Victoria

        News ”WE CERTAINLY don’t want to have what’s happening in parts of Victoria being...

        Inquiry finds koalas could be extinct by 2050

        premium_icon Inquiry finds koalas could be extinct by 2050

        News Urgent action is needed to save koalas in NSW