Beep beep birthday - Misty Cornwall organised a drive-by birthday for her now 5yo son Angus Cornwall. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Drive-by birthday party helps Bay boy celebrate turning 5

Carlie Walker
by
1st Apr 2020 6:00 PM
THE kindness of strangers have helped turned a five-year-old's lonely birthday celebration into something magical.

Forced into isolation with his family because of the coronavirus pandemic, there could be no big birthday party for the youngster.

So his mum Misty came up with another way to celebrate.

She asked strangers to drive by the family's Hervey Bay home on Sunday and beep their horn for Angus to acknowledge and celebrate his birthday.

People turned up in droves to make his birthday special.

"It was the best birthday I've ever had in the who wide world," Angus said.

Misty said it was something the family would never forget.

"He was so excited and happy to see all the cars and people beeping at him for his birthday," she said.

"He loved every bit of it."

Misty said she was incredibly moved by the way the community had responded to her request.

"It honestly put me in tears," she said.

"The minute the Dunga Derby cars pulled up, which are Angus's favourite, it made me cry with happiness.

"I just couldn't believe how much everyone cared to make the day so special."
 

