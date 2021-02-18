Menu
Byron Community Centre president Helen Hamilton and general manager Louise O'Connell. They were among those who gathered at Bangalow Bowling Club on Thursday, December 3, 2020 to tune into the announcement of the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards winners. Picture: Liana Boss
News

Drinking at proposed exclusive bar would help a good cause

Liana Boss
18th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content

A new bar proposed for a Byron Bay institution would support community services, according to the applicants.

The Byron Community Centre has lodged a development application with Byron Shire Council, seeking approval for a new veranda bar overlooking Jonson St.

The organisation is also looking to make changes to the existing theatre bar.

The proposed Veranda Bar would initially involve a temporary set-up, with permanent fixtures likely at a later stage.

General manager Louise O'Connell said the not-for-profit took "a huge hit" from the pandemic and the proposal was raised as a way to bring a new stream of funding to their arts and community programs.

 

Byron Bay Community Centre has lodged a development application seeking approval for a new Veranda Bar.
She said supporting Byron Theatre will be the ticket to get members of the community in the door of the Veranda Bar.

"I think people like the idea of a relaxed, elegant space where you can go and have a drink and support a good cause," Ms O'Connell said.

"With no ongoing government funding, we are looking at creative ways to fund social programs for the benefit of our community.

The Byron Bay Community Centre and Theatre.
"This facility will provide a wonderful meeting place in the town centre for members, with all funds directed back into vital arts and community programs in Byron Theatre."

She said the Veranda bar would initially be planned to operate 4pm to 9pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

She said the centre is seeking sponsorship from a person or company willing to help with the proposed constructions.

The development application, lodged on February 8, is still before the council.

