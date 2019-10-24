Drink driver had 30 cans before killing son

Thomas Baksh has admitted to killing his son by driving under the influence. Picture: Facebook

A learner driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when his car spun and crashed into a pole, killing his 12-year-old son.

Thomas Baksh, 36, on Thursday pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing the death of Daniel Baksh at Shepparton in August 2018.

He also admitted two counts of reckless conduct placing two other children in the car in danger of death. They survived.

Baksh allegedly drank between 30 to 40 cans of Wild Turkey pre-mix drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Daniel was found pinned between the open car door and the pole, Victoria Police crash investigator Robert Hay told court.

"He was half in, half out of the vehicle," Mr Hay said and added the force of the crash flung the door open.

None of the children were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Detective Sgt Hay told the court he believed Baksh pulled the handbrake before the crash which caused the car to spin.

"In my opinion there was a loss of control, it rotated after the handbrake was applied," Det Sgt Hay told Victoria's County Court.

But Baksh's lawyers plan to dispute the claim the handbrake was used.

Baksh appeared in court via video link from Shepparton and the hearing in front of Judge Gavan Meredith is expected to continue on Friday.