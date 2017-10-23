Dream run points to future star

BYRON Bay runners came out winners in both the women's and men's division of the slightly shortened Byron Lighthouse Run on Sunday.

The unstoppable Kate Giddy had a dream run, taking out the women's race in 35:30 with Matt Slee taking the men's competition in 32.54.

Kate is a Year 7 student at Byron Bay High and her Lighthouse Run win comes off the back of her blistering recent performance at the NSW All Schools Championships where she won the 12yrs 800m race by 10 seconds, just one second outside a 31-year-old record.

Athletics NSW has tipped Kate, a recent convert to distance running from sprints, as an athlete to watch at future national competitions.

Race organiser Lisa Parkes said about 700 signed up for the event, taking part in either the 10km run, 6km walk or the 1km kids dash.

Byron Bay Public School runners also held sway in the kids dash with a barefoot Kalan Bond taking first place, just holding out Jack McDornan in second.

This was the 11th running of the event which raises money for Crackin' Cancer - a group that supports the oncology unit at Lismore Base Hospital, and the Mai Wiryu Sugar Challenge, a group working to improve Aboriginal health in the north-west of South Australia.

Byron Breast Cancer Support Group also had their "Mini Field of Women” on display to honour and remember friends and family affected by cancer.