Dream job on island breaks

BROKEN Head surfer and Byron Boardriders member Zac Skyring has been back home for the past couple of weeks enjoying a break from work.

Zac's job is working at Latitude Zero Resort

in the Tellos Islands, with his job description being

to take guests/surfers out each day to find the best waves.

Guests depart in the morning about 7am and return about 5.30pm.

Zac's job is to ensure the resort guests are safe and having a good time out on the water.

If the waves are small, there is always the option for fishing and snorkelling.

But with more than 10breaks to choose from, there are always waves somewhere.

Being located on the equator, Zac said the weather was always perfect for surfing.

"As far as jobs go it's hard to beat and I am pretty much living the dream for the time being,” he said.

Quicksilver Pro

HOW good was the surfing at the Quiky Pro?

Some amazing things going down, not to mention Owen Wright's incredible win following his major brain injury at the Pipe Masters a year ago.

The injury hospitalised Owen for some time and stopped him from surfing at all.

His comeback began with him being carried down to the water just to get wet, with his dad, Rob, getting him on a soft board in one-foot waves at Clarkes, still unable to get to his feet.

It was enough to make you cry.

Not knowing whether

he would ever recover or surf again, only his family and closest friends knew

the severity of Owen's injuries.

People remember the footage of Owen at last year's Quiky Pro, being there for his sister Tyler, both crying, and Owen only a shadow of what he was.

It was a moment that shook the surfing world.

Owen's win on the weekend is nothing short of a miracle, the stuff movies are made about.

Full credit must go to his mother Fiona, father Rob, his brothers, sisters and partner Kita.

These people never left Owen's side.

Of course, I have to mention Owen's brother Mikey, who had a wild card into the Quiky Pro and showed just what he can do.

He was eventually eliminated by current world champion John Florence, but not without a fight.

He also declared his intention to qualify for the World Tour and after seeing him surf last week, who could argue?

The next Byron Bay Boardriders Club round is set down for April 9.

